Several dead in fire at Brussels construction site, authorities say

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Belgium thrash USA to end World Cup dream and set up Spain showdown
07-07-2026 13:07 HKT
EU hosts Taliban officials in Brussels for first time
24-06-2026 11:35 HKT
Iran battle for 0-0 draw with 10-man Belgium, staying alive in Group G
22-06-2026 05:51 HKT
John Lee meets Belgian Deputy PM to boost bilateral cooperation
27-04-2026 19:57 HKT
Apartment building fire in Spain's Catalonia kills 5 youths
18-02-2026 01:07 HKT
Mushroom material takes on plastic packaging at Belgian start-up
13-11-2025 17:21 HKT
Belgium's Liege airport temporarily halted again due to drone sighting
07-11-2025 18:26 HKT
Drone sightings disrupt flights at Belgium's main airport
05-11-2025 20:07 HKT
Man dies after residential fire breaks out in Ngau Tau Kok building
31-10-2025 03:02 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT