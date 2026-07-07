logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Several dead in fire at Brussels construction site, authorities say

WORLD
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Several people have died in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, with a search for six missing persons ongoing, local authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

An unspecified number of bodies had been found in one of two elevators at the large renovation project on the central Place de Brouckere where a fire broke out early on Tuesday, a spokesman for the local labour inspection service said.

"We had small access to one of the two elevator cabinets and there we had a view that there are some corpses of two or three people who died," spokesman Brecht Speybrouck told Reuters.

He said a total of six workers were unaccounted for and that it was unclear what had caused the fire.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The local fire brigade said more than 200 workers had been on the site when the fire broke out and that three people had been taken to a hospital.

An initial fire at the lower floors of the renovation project was contained relatively quickly, Belgian broadcaster VRT said, citing the fire brigade. But flames that went through the elevator shafts caused a new fire in an underground floor, the firefighters said.

Brusselsfatal fireBelgium

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium (AFP)
Belgium thrash USA to end World Cup dream and set up Spain showdown
FOOTBALL
07-07-2026 13:07 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a red card as he meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US crashes out of World Cup as storm over Trump interference overshadows tournament
WORLD
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
A drone view shows the European Commission headquarters known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman
EU hosts Taliban officials in Brussels for first time
WORLD
24-06-2026 11:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran battle for 0-0 draw with 10-man Belgium, staying alive in Group G
FOOTBALL
22-06-2026 05:51 HKT
John Lee meets Belgian Deputy PM to boost bilateral cooperation
NEWS
27-04-2026 19:57 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apartment building fire in Spain's Catalonia kills 5 youths
WORLD
18-02-2026 01:07 HKT
Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP An employee holds mycelium, the root-like structure of fungi, at the Permafungi production line in Brussels on November 12, 2025.
Mushroom material takes on plastic packaging at Belgian start-up
WORLD
13-11-2025 17:21 HKT
A sign is illuminated outside the Brussels Airport after the Belgian air traffic control service reported a sighting of a drone, in Zaventem, Belgium, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium's Liege airport temporarily halted again due to drone sighting
WORLD
07-11-2025 18:26 HKT
Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
Drone sightings disrupt flights at Belgium's main airport
WORLD
05-11-2025 20:07 HKT
Man dies after residential fire breaks out in Ngau Tau Kok building
NEWS
31-10-2025 03:02 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.