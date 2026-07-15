Top-class facilities, expansive serenity: Conghua Racecourse, world-class training base for Hong Kong champions

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Conghua Racecourse in Guangzhou has established itself as a world-class training base, where many of Hong Kong’s champion horses and title-winning thoroughbreds are prepared.

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It also serves as a key hub in the horse industry economic circle jointly developed by the HKJC and Guangzhou.

Opened in 2018, the 150-hectare facility features four tracks and can accommodate more than 1,000 horses at once. It offers 20 grazing paddocks, advanced training systems, the first 1,100-meter uphill track in mainland China and Hong Kong, and a fully equipped equine hospital – creating a comprehensive set of facilities for conditioning horses for peak performance.

In the 2025–26 racing season, more than 250 champion horses trained at Conghua before competing, including Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior.

Ka Ying Rising, crowned Horse of the Year this season, has become a global phenomenon, topping the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings and setting a Hong Kong record with 20 consecutive victories.

Rider Ken Cheung, based at Conghua, said the horse thrives in the expansive grounds.

“The facilities are excellent, the air is fresh, and the horses feel comfortable here,” he noted. “Ka Ying Rising loves swimming and fast gallops on turf, and the water treadmill training has been crucial for his fitness.”

The water treadmill, a hallmark of Conghua’s rehabilitation program, allows horses to exercise safely in water, reducing joint stress while strengthening muscles.

Trainers say the workouts improve cardiovascular function and balance, accelerating recovery.

Combined with the grazing paddocks – the largest spanning 1,590 square meters – horses enjoy both conditioning and relaxation.

Trainer David Hayes emphasized the balance between technology and rest.

“The atmosphere here [in Conghua] is more relaxed, so the horse not only benefits from advanced training but also from spacious paddocks where he can rest and eat well,” Hayes said.

Conghua’s uphill training track, with a gradient of 1.54 degrees, builds hindquarter strength and lung capacity while reducing strain on forelimbs.

Many horses show marked improvement in stamina and explosive power after months of uphill conditioning. Complementing this is the equine hospital, the first of its kind in mainland China, equipped with diagnostic rooms, X-ray facilities, an operating theater, and intensive care stables.

The hospital ensures immediate treatment for injuries, supported by a rehabilitation center featuring cold saltwater therapy and hydro treadmills.

At the Champion Awards held July 10, Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior shared the Horse of the Year title, an unprecedented tie.

Ka Ying Rising also claimed Champion Sprinter, while Romantic Warrior swept Champion Miler, Champion Middle-Distance Horse, and Champion Stayer.

Other winners included Invincible Ibis, named Most Improved Horse and Champion Four-Year-Old, and Hot Delight, crowned Champion Griffin. Both had trained at Conghua, underscoring the facility’s role in shaping future stars.