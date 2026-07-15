Masked gang armed with knives, clubs storms To Kwa Wan garage in suspected triad dispute

Eight masked men armed with knives, clubs and hammers stormed a garage in To Kwa Wan on Friday, smashing equipment before fleeing, with police treating the case as criminal damage, authorities said.

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CCTV footage circulating online shows about eight men in black shirts and masks entering the garage on Ha Heung Lane around midday, swinging weapons and shouting for about 20 seconds before leaving in two vehicles.

The garage owner reported the incident to police around 1.23pm, saying the men claimed they were looking for a "customer" inside. Officers found a shelving unit worth about HK$500 and an air purifier worth about HK$2,500 damaged.

Police are investigating the case, which is believed to involve a triad dispute. No arrests have been made.