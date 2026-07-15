Masked gang armed with knives, clubs storms To Kwa Wan garage in suspected triad dispute

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Falling concrete damages 3 cars in To Kwa Wan during heavy rain
09-06-2026 05:46 HKT
Highwood phase 2 sees price increase up to 13pc
27-05-2026 19:16 HKT
Officer charged with unauthorised computer access and paint attack on flat
27-05-2026 01:48 HKT
Elderly woman, 79, strangled and robbed in To Kwa Wan
25-05-2026 05:07 HKT
Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units
19-05-2026 19:12 HKT
URA invites EOI for Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project on Wednesday
12-05-2026 19:48 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT