logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Treasures of Hong Kong’s cinematic heritage on show | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The opening ceremony of the "Hong Kong Film Archive Stories: Treasure Hunting for 25 Years" exhibition.
The opening ceremony of the "Hong Kong Film Archive Stories: Treasure Hunting for 25 Years" exhibition.

The Hong Kong Film Archive is marking its 25th anniversary with a free exhibition that traces the city’s cinematic heritage. “Hong Kong Film Archive Stories: Treasure Hunting for 25 Years” is being held at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The experience opens with a luminous tunnel of Hong Kong screen legends, instantly signaling film’s enduring presence in everyday life. Beyond it lies a collection of early Hong Kong cinema materials, including posters, stills and keepsakes spanning silent-era productions, Cantonese opera adaptations and the rise of martial arts and crime classics. A rapid-fire compilation of vintage trailers captures decades of aesthetic and technical change in just a few immersive minutes.

Resplendent costumes punctuate the galleries, highlighting the craft of filmmaking and the labor of countless anonymous wardrobe teams. Nearby, the “Hall of Honours” brings together awards generously donated by directors, actors and producers, spanning local prizes to international trophies, turning abstract reputations into tangible metal and glass. The exhibition does more than put materials on display. It also pulls back the curtain on the Archive’s day-to-day work – from tracking down fragile prints to restoring films that might otherwise have been lost. In recorded interviews, filmmakers speak openly about projects that nearly collapsed and the small decisions that kept them alive. A timeline charts key restorations, screenings, and public programs over the past 25 years.

The Archive’s publications show how its research has evolved over time, often in step with the growth of the collection. To keep the experience engaging and lively, interactive installations invite visitors of all ages to try their hand at matching sound effects to film clips or experimenting with simple moving-image techniques, reminding us of the craft that links analogue filmmaking to today’s digital cameras; computer-generated imagery, or CGI; and sophisticated editing tools – technologies once considered unimaginable.

Open until March 2027, the exhibition does more than mark a milestone. It underscores the scale of what is at stake – 1.3 million pieces of film history – and the ongoing effort required to safeguard them and prevent their loss.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK emerges as strategic hub for AI chip reexports amid global tech reshuffling | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
21 hours ago
The architect of the afternoon: why an Elie Bleu humidor is essential | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
22 hours ago
Iran’s internal discord a key hurdle to a lasting ceasefire | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
13-07-2026 04:59 HKT
Sino-American rivalry and the Thucydides trap | To The Point | Cheng Huan
INSIGHTS
13-07-2026 00:05 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
The Hand of God | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
10-07-2026 04:42 HKT
Nick Chan is Director of Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre
From ‘presidential’ World Cup row to ‘seven-day resolution’: power of HK’s sports mediation | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
10-07-2026 04:38 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Meta builds own ‘Polymarket’ following failed Kalshi acquisition | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
09-07-2026 05:06 HKT
The tale of immortality and loyalty: the myth of Isis and Osiris | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
09-07-2026 04:59 HKT
The nuisance of power interruption in residential building blocks | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
08-07-2026 02:04 HKT
Escape through pages at Hong Kong's summer book fair | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
08-07-2026 02:00 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.