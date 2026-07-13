Police bust $3m drug lab in Cheung Sha Wan, arresting three university students and a teen barista

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Hong Kong police on Monday afternoo have dismantled a drug manufacturing laboratory operating out of a residential flat in Cheung Sha Wan, arresting four young individuals—including three university students—and seizing approximately HK$3 million worth of illegal narcotics alongside an imitation firearm.

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Acting on intelligence and following an in-depth investigation, officers raided a residential unit at Lai Hong House in Ching Lai Court this afternoon.

During the targeted operation, law enforcement uncovered a significant quantity of drugs and manufacturing equipment.

The seizures included approximately one kilogram of powdered etomidate, 25 bottles of chemical raw materials and flavorings used to produce liquid etomidate vape cartridges, and over 10,000 empty vape cartridge shells.

In addition to the raw materials, officers found around 300 finished etomidate vape cartridges, 240 grams of suspected ketamine, and various drug packaging tools inside the premises.

Police also discovered an imitation firearm along with three empty magazines hidden within the flat.

The raid resulted in the arrest of two males and two females, ranging in age from 17 to 21.

Authorities identified one of the suspects as a 17-year-old female barista, while the other three individuals are currently enrolled as university students.

All four suspects have been detained for further questioning. The third team of the Sham Shui Po District Crime Squad has taken over the investigation, and police have noted that additional arrests may occur as the probe continues.

According to senior police officials from the Sham Shui Po Police District, the syndicate had been renting the residential unit to run their drug manufacturing operations for about two months.

Investigators believe the suspects intentionally selected a highly populated residential building, attempting to use the heavy daily foot traffic of the estate as a camouflage to avoid drawing attention and evade police detection.