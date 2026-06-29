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NEWS

Morning Recap - June 29, 2026

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2 hours ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

FEHD inspector killed in fatal Kowloon City minibus crash; driver held

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The man killed in Sunday's red minibus crash outside the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts Building has been identified as an off-duty health inspector with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the department confirmed.

HK Science Fair draws record participation, judges praise projects with real-world potential

The fifth Hong Kong Science Fair has drawn enthusiastic participation, with more than 500 entries from primary and secondary schools. Since its inception in 2021, the fair has attracted over 400 local schools and nearly 9,000 students and teachers, with more than 2,200 creative inventions submitted.

HKU student magazine Undergrad folds after 74 years following decades of political storms

The University of Hong Kong's storied student magazine Undergrad, which once found itself at the center of the city's fierce political and ideological storms, announced it would cease operations on Sunday after 74 years, declaring that its historical mission "has come to an end."

CSD leads young rehabilitated persons on GBA exchange tour

The Correctional Services Department organised a three-day Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour from June 26 to 28, taking young rehabilitated persons, mainly young women formerly involved in the 2019 protests, to Shenzhen to learn about innovation and technology developments and local history.

World/China News

Record heatwave disrupts Europe as France warns death toll to rise

Temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Europe on Sunday as storms moved into other areas, with France reporting 1,000 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia's Putin acknowledges fuel shortages, task force set up to ensure supplies

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday that fuel supply problems had created shortages in Russian regions and a task force was working on ensuring sufficient quantities were provided throughout the country.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, Axios reports

Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and renew talks regarding their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Sunday, a move that could end tit-for-tat strikes that had threatened to unravel an interim peace agreement.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

3 firefighters killed in Colorado-Utah wildfires, 2 injured as blazes intensify

Three firefighters have died and two others have been injured while battling wildfires on the Colorado-Utah border on Saturday, the US Wildland Fire Service announced.

Online Photo
Online Photo

China unveils 'bare' DF-26 missile ahead of Rocket Force anniversary

China's state broadcaster CCTV has for the first time publicly shown the DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile without its transport canister, as the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force prepares to mark its 60th anniversary on July 1.

Screen Capture from CCTV
Screen Capture from CCTV

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals, state news agency says

A helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, killing 14 nationals. The state news agency reported the incident, noting that the cause remains unknown.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Gao County, Sichuan

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Gao County in Yibin, Sichuan province early on Sunday, with a focal depth of 6 kilometres, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported.

Sports

S Korea coach quits after early World Cup exit

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo resigned on Sunday, a day after his side's group-stage exit from the World Cup and following condemnation from the country's president.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canada earn first knockout win on stoppage-time goal vs. South Africa

Stephen Eustaquio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage to give Canada a 1-0 victory over South Africa in a round of 32 match on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Bridging the inland divide: how China's new western corridor tests Hong Kong's resilience

In the late 1970s, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced a transformative economic ethos: "Let some people get rich first." This strategy deliberately prioritized the rapid development of China's eastern coastal provinces, working under the long-term vision that these wealthy hubs would eventually help lift the landlocked inland provinces out of poverty.

Opinion

HKTDC brews new business for local tea brand | Market Pulse | HKTDC

When it came to expanding into the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong brand China Tea & Herbalworld managing director Paul Kao turned to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to help realize his online retail ambitions.

HKTDC boosts sales for China Tea & Herbalworld through online promotions and mainland office expansion. HKTDC
HKTDC boosts sales for China Tea & Herbalworld through online promotions and mainland office expansion. HKTDC

US-Iran MoU cannot erase decades of hostility | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

My previous commentaries have mentioned that the so-called Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran carries little practical significance. The fundamental reason is straightforward: the differences between the two sides remain profound that they cannot possibly be resolved within a short period of time.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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