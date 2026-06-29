Morning Recap - June 29, 2026

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Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
FEHD inspector killed in fatal Kowloon City minibus crash; driver held
The man killed in Sunday's red minibus crash outside the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts Building has been identified as an off-duty health inspector with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the department confirmed.
HK Science Fair draws record participation, judges praise projects with real-world potential
The fifth Hong Kong Science Fair has drawn enthusiastic participation, with more than 500 entries from primary and secondary schools. Since its inception in 2021, the fair has attracted over 400 local schools and nearly 9,000 students and teachers, with more than 2,200 creative inventions submitted.
HKU student magazine Undergrad folds after 74 years following decades of political storms
The University of Hong Kong's storied student magazine Undergrad, which once found itself at the center of the city's fierce political and ideological storms, announced it would cease operations on Sunday after 74 years, declaring that its historical mission "has come to an end."
CSD leads young rehabilitated persons on GBA exchange tour
The Correctional Services Department organised a three-day Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour from June 26 to 28, taking young rehabilitated persons, mainly young women formerly involved in the 2019 protests, to Shenzhen to learn about innovation and technology developments and local history.
Record heatwave disrupts Europe as France warns death toll to rise
Temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Europe on Sunday as storms moved into other areas, with France reporting 1,000 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave.
Russia's Putin acknowledges fuel shortages, task force set up to ensure supplies
President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday that fuel supply problems had created shortages in Russian regions and a task force was working on ensuring sufficient quantities were provided throughout the country.
Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, Axios reports
Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and renew talks regarding their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Sunday, a move that could end tit-for-tat strikes that had threatened to unravel an interim peace agreement.
3 firefighters killed in Colorado-Utah wildfires, 2 injured as blazes intensify
Three firefighters have died and two others have been injured while battling wildfires on the Colorado-Utah border on Saturday, the US Wildland Fire Service announced.
China unveils 'bare' DF-26 missile ahead of Rocket Force anniversary
China's state broadcaster CCTV has for the first time publicly shown the DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile without its transport canister, as the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force prepares to mark its 60th anniversary on July 1.
Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals, state news agency says
A helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, killing 14 nationals. The state news agency reported the incident, noting that the cause remains unknown.
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Gao County, Sichuan
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Gao County in Yibin, Sichuan province early on Sunday, with a focal depth of 6 kilometres, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported.
S Korea coach quits after early World Cup exit
South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo resigned on Sunday, a day after his side's group-stage exit from the World Cup and following condemnation from the country's president.
Canada earn first knockout win on stoppage-time goal vs. South Africa
Stephen Eustaquio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage to give Canada a 1-0 victory over South Africa in a round of 32 match on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.
Bridging the inland divide: how China's new western corridor tests Hong Kong's resilience
In the late 1970s, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced a transformative economic ethos: "Let some people get rich first." This strategy deliberately prioritized the rapid development of China's eastern coastal provinces, working under the long-term vision that these wealthy hubs would eventually help lift the landlocked inland provinces out of poverty.
HKTDC brews new business for local tea brand | Market Pulse | HKTDC
When it came to expanding into the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong brand China Tea & Herbalworld managing director Paul Kao turned to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to help realize his online retail ambitions.
US-Iran MoU cannot erase decades of hostility | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
My previous commentaries have mentioned that the so-called Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran carries little practical significance. The fundamental reason is straightforward: the differences between the two sides remain profound that they cannot possibly be resolved within a short period of time.