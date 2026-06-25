Gov't satisfaction rate at 67.7pc ahead of year 5: Sing Tao survey

Over 67 percent of surveyed citizens are satisfied with the performance of the current administration as it approaches the fourth anniversary of its term, according to a survey by the Sing Tao News Corporation.

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The poll also found that 69.4 percent of the more than 9,000 respondents surveyed are satisfied with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

The online survey, conducted in both Chinese and English between June 15 and 24, asked seven questions regarding the administration’s performance. Last year, the satisfaction ratings for the government and the chief executive stood at 66 percent and 69 percent, respectively, showing an upward trend in public approval.

When asked about the overall performance of the government, 53.7 percent of respondents said they were satisfied, while 14 percent said they were very satisfied, bringing total satisfaction to 67.7 percent. Around 18.5 percent expressed dissatisfaction.

The chief executive secured a combined satisfaction rating of 69.4 percent, with 53 percent stating they were satisfied and 16.4 percent very satisfied. Only 16.3 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with his performance.

Respondents were asked to select up to three government policies or decisions they supported most over the past year. Ensuring priority employment for local workers topped the list at 15 percent, followed closely by the implementation of facial recognition clearance at border control points at 14 percent, and an increase in the child tax allowance at 13 percent.

Housing policies received substantial backing, with 10 percent supporting the reduction of the composite waiting time for Public Rental Housing to 4.7 years, an eight-year low, and 9 percent backing the introduction of the "Basic Housing Units" policy to improve living environments.

Furthermore, public support for the mega-event economy and the commencement of operations at Airport Terminal 2 stood at a combined 15 percent. Last year, Hong Kong welcomed nearly 50 million visitors, representing a 12 percent year-on-year increase, driven by multiple major events and international recognition for the Kai Tak Sports Park.

Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong lawmaker Elaine Chik Kit-ling said the housing initiatives had yielded initial success and effectively addressed the housing needs of grassroots citizens. Chik noted that housing remained the foundation of public satisfaction.

Lam Chun-sing, lawmaker for the Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions, said that the massive influx of foreign labor under the Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme over the past three years had put pressure on local workers.

Lam said some restaurants had cut part-time roles after hiring foreign labor. However, he noted the government had listened to public concerns by establishing a two-to-one ratio for local to foreign workers in specific sectors and introducing a two-tier vetting approach.

Regarding facial recognition clearance, DAB lawmaker and National People's Congress deputy Brave Chan Yung said the measure facilitated integration into the Greater Bay Area and transformed Hong Kong into a smart city.

Chan noted that the Contactless e-Channel introduced at the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge last week allows residents to complete departure checks in just five seconds without taking any action.

Lawmaker Mark Chong Ho-fung, a member of Roundtable, said the survey reflected high public expectations for efficient cross-border travel.

Lau Siu-kai, advisor to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, said the administration had delivered tangible results, particularly through livelihood measures that provided citizens with a sense of gain.

Lau added the stable political environment, backed by Beijing and pro-establishment forces, created a favorable climate for governance, though challenges remained regarding the local economy and public finances amid geopolitical uncertainties