(Video) One dead, 19 injured as red minibus crashes near Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts Building

At least one died while 19 were injured in a major traffic accident outside the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts Building on Argyle Street, where a red minibus crashed through a metal railing, mounted the sidewalk, and struck the building's outdoor staircase before coming to a halt.

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The incident happened at around 6pm. Three of the victims sustained serious injuries, including a man in his 40s who was found unconscious and rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

(Updated at 7.27pm)