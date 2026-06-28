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(Video) One dead, 19 injured as red minibus crashes near Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts Building

NEWS
1 hour ago
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At least one died while 19 were injured in a major traffic accident outside the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts Building on Argyle Street, where a red minibus crashed through a metal railing, mounted the sidewalk, and struck the building's outdoor staircase before coming to a halt.

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The incident happened at around 6pm. Three of the victims sustained serious injuries, including a man in his 40s who was found unconscious and rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

(Updated at 7.27pm)

red minibus

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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