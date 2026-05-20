FEHD inspector killed in fatal Kowloon City minibus crash; driver held

The man killed in Sunday's red minibus crash outside the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts Building has been identified as an off-duty health inspector with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the department confirmed.

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The 44-year-old victim was declared dead at Kwong Wah Hospital after the minibus mounted the pavement and struck the building's staircase around 5.45pm. Sixteen others were injured.

The 48-year-old minibus driver, surnamed Chiu, told police he swerved after the vehicle in front slowed down, causing him to lose control and crash through a metal railing onto the pavement. He passed alcohol and drug tests but was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

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The FEHD expressed deep sorrow over the loss of its colleague, offering condolences and assistance to his family.

The accident left 17 people injured, including 14 passengers and three pedestrians. Three of the injured were in serious condition. Traffic on Argyle Street towards Kowloon City was temporarily reduced.