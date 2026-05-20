FEHD inspector killed in fatal Kowloon City minibus crash; driver held

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University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT
Eight Southpark puts additional 28 units on the market
02-04-2026 14:44 HKT
Eight Southpark to offer five special units by tender on Thursday
17-03-2026 16:28 HKT
Government resumes Kowloon City land for housing
22-01-2026 16:29 HKT
Police, ImmD arrest 17 over illegal work, fake IDs
30-12-2025 02:31 HKT
Police arrest 19 in Kowloon City and Hung Hom illegal worker operation
25-11-2025 02:43 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT