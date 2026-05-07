Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Gao County, Sichuan

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Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mindanao, Philippines
07-05-2026 03:02 HKT
Strong earthquake strikes off coast of Sabah, Malaysia
23-02-2026 02:43 HKT
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits off Hokkaido coast
15-01-2026 07:01 HKT
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Sichuan, China
09-10-2025 16:10 HKT
Five missing in landslide as rain lashes China's south and east
09-07-2025 15:27 HKT
Pilot killed when small plane crashed into Beijing skyscraper: authorities
27-06-2026 17:45 HKT
Seoul says Chinese, Russian military aircraft enter its air defence zone
27-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT