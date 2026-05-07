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CHINA

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Gao County, Sichuan

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Gao County in Yibin, Sichuan province early on Sunday, with a focal depth of 6 kilometres, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported.

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No casualties have been reported so far.

Sichuan earthquake Gao County

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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