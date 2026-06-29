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WORLD

Record heatwave disrupts Europe as France warns death toll to rise

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Europe on Sunday as storms moved into other areas, with France reporting 1,000 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave.

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The French public health agency said most of the heat-related fatalities involved older people and warned the number was expected to rise as more details became available about deaths in residential care and private homes.

Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was ‌the worst recorded in Europe, and the blistering conditions have disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems.

"Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the X platform.

"Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the 'once-in-a-generation' heatwave is now occurring nearly annually. We were warned," he wrote, adding that Europe's homes, workplaces and schools were ill-equipped for extreme heat.

The heatwave would have been "virtually ‌impossible" without human-caused climate change, which has made this week's soaring night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been just two decades ago, according to scientists.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TRANSPORT, POWER SYSTEMS HIT

Temperatures topped records in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, while storms broke out in parts of France, causing further disruption to travel and power supplies.

In Germany, train services were reduced on a major rail line in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and trams were suspended in the eastern city of Leipzig. Many people hunkered down at home, reluctant to go outside until the sun went down, local media reported.

In Rome, Pope Leo thanked worshippers for attending Sunday's prayer in Saint Peter's Square despite the sweltering conditions.

The extreme heat has also affected Europe's rivers, depleting and warming their waters, and causing problems for electricity generation and agriculture.

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant reduced output again on Sunday due to the high temperature of the Danube River that it uses as a coolant, the government said.

In Italy, the flow of the Po has dwindled, allowing seawater to advance as far as 18 km (11 miles) inland and raising fears for agriculture and protected wetlands in the river delta.

Dozens of people seeking relief from the heat are reported to have drowned.

In Italy, rescuers were searching for the husband of cabinet minister Eugenia Roccella, who went missing on Saturday while swimming in Lake Vico, 70 km (44 miles) from the capital, Rome.

EXTREME HEAT EASES IN FRANCE

Czech authorities urged people to avoid physical activity and issued smog warnings in the central and northern part of the country because of high ground ozone levels caused by the heat.

Thunderstorms could hit parts of France, Germany and the Czech Republic over the next day or two, with cooler weather forecast in much of Western Europe this week as the heatwave moves deeper into Central Europe and the Balkans, meteorologists say.

France's weather agency said the extreme heat had diminished in most parts of the country, but some areas in the northeast were still subject to a heat advisory.

Health Minister Stephanie Rist told La Tribune newspaper the impact of the heatwave could linger for as long as 10 days after the weather had ebbed.

"The episode is not finished," she told broadcaster BFM.

The storms that battered portions of France late on Saturday brought in some cooler air, but they also led to power outages for thousands of households.

On Sunday afternoon, 36,000 households in northern and central France were without power, electricity provider Enedis said in an update.

Reuters

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