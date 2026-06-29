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FOOTBALL

Canada earn first knockout win on stoppage-time goal vs. South Africa

FOOTBALL
44 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stephen Eustaquio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage to give Canada a 1-0 victory over South Africa in a round of 32 match on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

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Eustaquio took advantage of a poorly headed clearance and ripped a shot from just outside of the box to the lower left corner.

Canada advanced to the round of 16 in Houston on Saturday against the winner between Morocco and the Netherlands. They play Monday in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Canadians dominated play, taking 12 of 18 shots and seven of the eight on goal.

Canadian captain and Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies entered in the 75th for his first appearance since injuring his hamstring on May 6. He immediately set up Promise David for a shot just outside the left post.

South Africa avoided several near-goals through the first 45 minutes and defended a Canadian break past the hour mark. Ronwen Williams came off his line to stop a shot by Tani Oluwaseyi. The ball popped toward the goal where Canada's Jonathan David was ready for the tap-in, but Mbekezeli Mbokazi arrived for the clearance.

Both sides appeared in their first World Cup knockout match.

The opening minutes were at a frenetic pace worthy of a hydration break, but the best chances of the half came via Canada's set pieces with the most dangerous coming in the 44th.

Moise Bombito had his header off a corner blocked on the line by midfielder Teboho Mokoena and with the ensuing rebound try by Tajon Buchanan, Williams made the save guarding the right post.

A few minutes later in stoppage time, Canada's Richie Laryea went down in the box on a challenge by Khuliso Mudau. The call of no penalty on the field was upheld by a review.

Earlier in the 17th minute, Jonathan David scoffed a volley right of the goal off a Canadian corner and soon after, Williams denied Derek Cornelius' header from another corner.

Not surprisingly, Canada at the half led in attempts (8-3) and shots on target (4-1).

Canadians filled the majority of the stadium, a consolation for Canada losing their final Group B match to Switzerland to cost them a home match in Vancouver.

Canada got a break when South Africa defeated South Korea to clinch second in Group A because an estimated 300,000 Koreans live in and around Los Angeles.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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