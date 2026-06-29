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CHINA

China unveils 'bare' DF-26 missile ahead of Rocket Force anniversary

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Screen Capture from CCTV
Screen Capture from CCTV

China's state broadcaster CCTV has for the first time publicly shown the DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile without its transport canister, as the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force prepares to mark its 60th anniversary on July 1.

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The footage revealed the missile in its bare metallic green form, ready for launch, consisting of three cylindrical sections: a white-painted warhead section, a second-stage body, and a first-stage booster.

The DF-26, dubbed "Guam Express" for its ability to strike the second island chain, was first unveiled during the 2015 Victory Day parade. The missile weighs about 20 tonnes and has a maximum range of 5,000 kilometres.

Military analysts describe the DF-26 as the most versatile weapon in the Rocket Force's strategic arsenal. While intercontinental missiles such as the DF-31, DF-5 and DF-41 are primarily for strategic deterrence, the DF-26 is considered the premier weapon for conventional strategic strikes.

The missile features a dual-capable warhead design, able to carry either nuclear or conventional warheads. It is capable of rapid nuclear counterstrikes and precision conventional strikes at medium-to-long range. It can also target moving maritime targets including aircraft carrier battle groups, and can suppress US military bases around Guam.

DF-26 Rocket Force strategic missile

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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