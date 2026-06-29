Russia's Putin acknowledges fuel shortages, task force set up to ensure supplies

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday that fuel supply problems had created shortages in Russian regions and a task force was working on ensuring sufficient quantities were provided throughout the country.

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Putin, addressing a meeting of senior officials on fuel supply and distribution, said Russia had to minimize the effects of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil installations linked to the shortages.

He called for measures to ensure supplies for the farm sector and said a ban on diesel exports was under consideration.

"You are well aware that problems for drivers and for businesses persist," Putin told the meeting, according to accounts published by Russian news agencies. "Unfortunately, there are still queues at gas stations too."

He added: "We have to reduce to a minimum the impact of terrorist attacks on our civilian targets and infrastructure."

Ukraine has stepped up medium and long-range attacks on industrial targets in Russia and Russian-controlled territories inside Ukraine, focusing mainly on the oil sector.

Putin said gasoline reserves were being used and now stood at 1.7 million metric tons and that July production levels should exceed those recorded in June. He said a ban on diesel exports, under discussion for some time, was being considered.

"The need to introduce a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel is being considered," he told participants.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had earlier said there was no need for Russia to ban diesel exports, Interfax news agency reported.

A task force on fuel supplies was working round the clock, Putin said, adding the situation required "systemic measures that match the scale of current challenges" to increase supply and keep prices at a reasonable level.

Supplying agriculture, he said, was particularly important.

"We need to make every effort to ensure that all seasonal fuel supply schedules are maintained for agro-industrial enterprises, because the harvest depends on it," Putin said.

Reuters