Born to Fly: HK-born runner releases film on record-breaking ultramarathon

Hong Kong-born ultra-runner Rahul Sharma has released a new documentary, Born to Fly, chronicling his grueling 566-kilometer ultramarathon across the length of Sri Lanka. Completed in just six and a half days, the run was recognized as the fastest foot crossing of the island nation.

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The 25-year-old began his journey on Christmas Eve last year at Point Pedro, Sri Lanka’s northernmost point, and concluded at the southern tip of Dondra Head on December 30, averaging 85 kilometers a day.

The endeavor also served a philanthropic purpose to raise over AU$27,00 (about HK$148,000) for the Children's Cancer Institute Australia. Proceeds from the documentary's screening will also be donated to charities in a bid to support the advancement of childhood cancer research and treatment.

The title of the film was inspired by words from Sharma’s father during the final day of the run. Drained by overwhelming physical pain, Sharma was unsure how he would finish. “Son, tomorrow you will fly,” his father told him.

Sharma recalled that brief exchange as “the best five seconds” he experienced in Sri Lanka. A friend echoed the sentiment when Sharma shared the story with him, telling him, “You're born to fly”—a phrase that finally ended the team's three-month struggle to name the film.

He said preparing for the extreme climate, varied terrain, and physical toll of the ultra-distance run required six months of intense training. Yet, nothing could entirely simulate the reality on the ground.

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“I don't think I've ever felt that much pain in my life ever,” Sharma said, recalling 15- to 16-hour days running in scorching heat that reached 37 degrees.

The journey was also largely a process of learning on the fly, he added. Balancing a full-time job and operating a running club every Saturday morning, Sharma had never even completed an ultramarathon until a month prior to the Sri Lanka challenge.

Despite the conditions, Sharma approached the run with a sense of adventure, fueled by a lifelong dedication to sports. His initial dream was to play cricket professionally, but severe injuries sidelined those ambitions.

In what turned out to be a blessing in disguise, his injury rehabilitation marked the beginning of his ultramarathon journey. Running regularly to recover, he eventually began creating online content and launched his own running club.

The idea to chase a world record sparked spontaneously after he watched another athlete run across Australia. Encouraged by friends, Sharma realized he could attempt a similar challenge.

“I always wanted to be the best in the world at something. And it happened very naturally as running called me, and we went from there,” he said.

Sharma believed that this belief in excellence was a primary internal driver to complete the Sri Lanka run. In the documentary, he refused to fall behind even though his team frequently struggled to convince him to slow down.

That resilience, he explained, is deeply rooted in his upbringing. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Sharma credits the city's fast-paced environment for forging his core qualities, describing it as a place that “pushes you as a human being.”

His father often reminded him: “If you can't make it in Hong Kong, you won't make it anywhere else in the world.” Witnessing the success and hard work of his peers, Sharma said, continues to drive him toward new milestones in his life.

Growing up within Hong Kong’s Indian community also brought profound positivity to his life. He stressed that the planning behind both the challenge and the documentary was a united effort by his close circle of friends and family.

With one chapter closed, Sharma is already looking ahead, with plans to set a new world record in Hong Kong in the near future to give back to the city.

He also hopes to compete in local events, including the Hong Kong 100 Grand Slam and the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon.