Mainland businessman arrested for attempted murder in brutal Macau hotel stabbing

Macau authorities have charged a 41-year-old mainland Chinese businessman with attempted murder after he allegedly carried out a frenzied knife attack on his girlfriend outside a hotel in Taipa on Wednesday night.

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The Macau Judiciary Police revealed further details of the gruesome assault during a press briefing on Friday, noting that the suspect, surnamed Chen, had carefully planned the attack after feeling emotionally and financially cheated by the victim.

Premeditated attack sparked by jealousy and money

Investigators reported that the suspect and the middle-aged female victim, also from mainland China, met in Macau in May of last year and began a romantic relationship two months later.

Tensions reportedly arose in July this year when Chen noticed the victim distancing herself from him.

After spotting her in the company of other men days before the incident, Chen believed he was being deceived.

Fueled by feelings of betrayal and anger over the substantial amount of money he claimed to have spent on her during their relationship, he decided to seek lethal revenge.

On the afternoon of the attack, Chen traveled to a shop in Taipa to purchase two utility knives and retrieved a metal dining knife and a fork from his hotel room.

Victim unconscious with deep slash wounds

The violent ambush unfolded shortly after eight o'clock in the evening.

The victim had just entered a seven-seater vehicle parked outside the hotel to conduct a private transaction involving hotel reward points with the occupants.

Chen suddenly rushed into the vehicle and frantically stabbed the woman, deliberately targeting her vital organs.

The driver and two other female passengers immediately fled the vehicle to seek help from hotel security, who arrived within seconds and managed to subdue the suspect.

The victim suffered extensive lacerations to the left and back sides of her neck, lower lip, jaw, and right hand, with some of the gaping wounds measuring ten to twenty centimeters long.

She went into hemorrhagic shock at the scene and was rushed to the Conde S. Januário Hospital.

While her condition has stabilized following emergency surgery, she remains unconscious due to the effects of her medication.

During the press conference, police displayed the blood-stained clothing and weapons used in the attack, pointing out that the steel dining knife was bent out of shape due to the sheer force of the blows.

Authorities stated that the premeditated purchase of weapons and the deliberate targeting of vital areas clearly indicated an intent to kill.

Chen was transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office on Friday afternoon to face charges of attempted murder and the production, possession, or use of prohibited weapons.

Police also took the opportunity to dispel online rumors, clarifying that the violent dispute was strictly personal and entirely unrelated to illicit money exchange syndicates.