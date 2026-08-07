Hong Kong airport eateries adopt local AI solution to assist busy travelers

A growing number of restaurants across Hong Kong are integrating artificial intelligence into their daily service operations.

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In a recent development, dining establishments at Hong Kong International Airport have introduced an AI-powered ordering and assistance system developed by a local technology firm to streamline customer experiences for global passengers.

The newly deployed intelligent system offers comprehensive multilingual support, seamlessly communicating in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English.

Designed to cater to the diverse demographic passing through the airport, the system goes beyond conventional digital menu displays by interactively guiding customers through food selections and detailing dietary ingredients.

A standout feature of the locally developed software is its ability to assist travelers with time management before departure.

The AI system evaluates dish preparation times alongside a passenger's scheduled flight departure to advise whether they have sufficient time to enjoy their meal comfortably before boarding.

By integrating real-time dining considerations with flight schedules, the technology aims to reduce transit anxiety and enhance the overall airport dining experience.