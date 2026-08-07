Accountant pleads guilty to taking upskirt photos of schoolgirl at Tiu Keng Leng MTR station

A 41-year-old accountant has pleaded guilty to taking upskirt photos of a female student on an escalator at Tiu Keng Leng MTR station last year.

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After being caught in the act and questioned by the victim, the defendant apologized before walking away from the scene.

The court heard that on May 9, 2025, the victim, wearing her school uniform, was riding an escalator up toward platform two at Tiu Keng Leng station.

When she turned around, she noticed the defendant surnamed Leung, standing closely behind her with his mobile phone positioned beneath her skirt *and the camera pointing up*.

Upon realizing she was being filmed, the student confronted Leung and demanded to know what he was doing. Leung simply replied with an apology before fleeing the scene, after which the victim immediately reported the incident to the police.

Officers identified Leung by reviewing security camera footage from the station and arrested him on May 20, 2025.

Under caution, the accountant admitted to the offense, claiming he had acted on a momentary impulse. A subsequent forensic examination of his mobile phone did not yield any upskirt photos.

Appearing at the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts, Leung pleaded guilty to one count of illegally filming or observing private parts.

Magistrate Betty Lau Suk-han adjourned sentencing to August 25 to allow time for the preparation of a community service order report. Leung has been granted bail pending his sentencing.