Morning Recap - June 16, 2026

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Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
High-speed rail services cancelled due to bad weather in mainland
Multiple high-speed rail services between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and mainland destinations have been cancelled due to bad weather, MTR Corporation announced.
Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents
A fire broke out at a hardware shop in Mong Kok in the early hours of Tuesday, forcing about 20 residents to evacuate, police said.
Van fire on Yuen Long Highway, driver missing
A van caught fire on Yuen Long Highway early on Tuesday, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze but the driver nowhere to be found, police said.
Customs seizes $2.7m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested
Hong Kong Customs arrested two non-local male passengers at the airport on Tuesday after seizing about 4.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and 5 kilograms of suspected ketamine with a total estimated market value of about HK$2.7 million.
Two arrested after gold chain snatched in Kennedy Town
Two men were arrested on Monday after allegedly snatching a gold chain worth about HK$5,000 from a 53-year-old male staff member at a hair salon in Kennedy Town, police said.
Pakistani police mistakenly shoot Australian family, killing nine-year-old girl
Pakistani police commandos fatally shot a nine-year-old Australian girl and severely wounded her father and brother after mistaking them for armed thieves, authorities said.
G7 leaders meet in France with Trump tariff threat looming
The leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are due to arrive at a French lakeside resort on Monday amid unease among allies over President Donald Trump's tariff threats and questions about the U.S. commitment to the global order.
Trump says Iran deal is 'all signed', text to be released soon
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a memorandum of understanding aiming to end the war in the Gulf has already been signed by the United States and Iran, drawing calls from his opponents to publish the text.
Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal but displaced warned not to rush home
Fighting in southern Lebanon eased on Monday after the U.S.-Iran deal to end the wider conflict was announced, but an Israeli drone strike killed one person and authorities warned displaced people not to rush home as Israel said it would keep troops in the south.
Wall Street rallies, Dow ends with record on US-Iran deal, oil price slide
Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Monday, with the Dow marking a record-high close after the United States and Iran struck a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an easing of inflation fears as crude oil prices dropped.
A balanced approach: Hong Kong's tighter foreign labor rules protect local workers
Hong Kong's new two-tier approval system for foreign labor, effective today, marks a prudent recalibration of immigration policy.
AI race nears dangerous tipping point as Anthropic calls for global pause
As the global artificial intelligence race reaches a fever pitch, AI safety has thrown tech circles, policymakers, and capital markets into intense debate following a rare call by frontier startup Anthropic for a worldwide freeze on advanced development.
The ritual of the rainfall: vinyl, cigars, and the art of the pause
There is a specific, heavy rhythm to life in Hong Kong when the clouds settle low over the Peak and the forecast promises a relentless week of rain. In a city that usually prides itself on frantic movement, the weather forces a rare, atmospheric slowdown.