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NEWS

Morning Recap - June 16, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

High-speed rail services cancelled due to bad weather in mainland

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Multiple high-speed rail services between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and mainland destinations have been cancelled due to bad weather, MTR Corporation announced.

Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents

A fire broke out at a hardware shop in Mong Kok in the early hours of Tuesday, forcing about 20 residents to evacuate, police said.

Van fire on Yuen Long Highway, driver missing

A van caught fire on Yuen Long Highway early on Tuesday, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze but the driver nowhere to be found, police said.

Customs seizes $2.7m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two non-local male passengers at the airport on Tuesday after seizing about 4.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and 5 kilograms of suspected ketamine with a total estimated market value of about HK$2.7 million.

Two arrested after gold chain snatched in Kennedy Town

Two men were arrested on Monday after allegedly snatching a gold chain worth about HK$5,000 from a 53-year-old male staff member at a hair salon in Kennedy Town, police said.

World/China News

Pakistani police mistakenly shoot Australian family, killing nine-year-old girl

Pakistani police commandos fatally shot a nine-year-old Australian girl and severely wounded her father and brother after mistaking them for armed thieves, authorities said.

G7 leaders meet in France with Trump tariff threat looming

The leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are due to arrive at a French lakeside resort on Monday amid unease among allies over President Donald Trump's tariff threats and questions about the U.S. commitment to the global order.

Trump says Iran deal is 'all signed', text to be released soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a memorandum of understanding aiming to end the war in the Gulf has already been signed by the United States and Iran, drawing calls from his opponents to publish the text.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal but displaced warned not to rush home

Fighting in southern Lebanon eased on Monday after the U.S.-Iran deal to end the wider conflict was announced, but an Israeli drone strike killed one person and authorities warned displaced people not to rush home as Israel said it would keep troops in the south.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street rallies, Dow ends with record on US-Iran deal, oil price slide

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Monday, with the Dow marking a record-high close after the United States and Iran struck a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an easing of inflation fears as crude oil prices dropped.

Sports

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

A balanced approach: Hong Kong's tighter foreign labor rules protect local workers

Hong Kong's new two-tier approval system for foreign labor, effective today, marks a prudent recalibration of immigration policy.

Opinion

AI race nears dangerous tipping point as Anthropic calls for global pause

As the global artificial intelligence race reaches a fever pitch, AI safety has thrown tech circles, policymakers, and capital markets into intense debate following a rare call by frontier startup Anthropic for a worldwide freeze on advanced development.

The ritual of the rainfall: vinyl, cigars, and the art of the pause

There is a specific, heavy rhythm to life in Hong Kong when the clouds settle low over the Peak and the forecast promises a relentless week of rain. In a city that usually prides itself on frantic movement, the weather forces a rare, atmospheric slowdown.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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