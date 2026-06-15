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Right to a trial without a jury | To The Point | Cheng Huan
15-06-2026 00:07 HKT
There is a specific, heavy rhythm to life in Hong Kong when the clouds settle low over the Peak and the forecast promises a relentless week of rain. In a city that usually prides itself on frantic movement, the weather forces a rare, atmospheric slowdown. During these long, grey afternoons in my study, the digital world feels particularly thin. I find myself turning away from the convenience of a screen and reaching for the tactile, weighted presence of a record sleeve. The revival of vinyl culture is not just a trend for the young. It is a return to a more intentional way of living for those of us who value a deliberate pace.
When the rain begins to beat against the glass, my ritual is always the same. I reach for a vintage press of Cold Rain Song. There is a profound, soulful melancholy in that classic that seems to catch the very humidity of the Hong Kong air. As the needle finds the groove, I light a medium-bodied cigar – perhaps a H Upmann Magnum 54 that mirrors the elegance of the wood in the room – and pour a cup of aged puerh. The earthy, damp-forest notes of the tea, the blue smoke drifting toward the ceiling, and the analog warmth of the turntable create a sensory sanctuary. In this space, the music isn’t just background noise. It is a physical companion to the rain outside.
Of course, the mood often shifts from the nostalgic to the iconic. No rainy week in this city is complete without a moment of Jacky Cheung. Transitioning to Breaking Up in the Rain feels like a cinematic necessity. Jacky’s voice on vinyl has a texture and a vulnerability that streaming simply cannot replicate. The slight, organic hiss of the platter provides a perfect acoustic layer to his performance, reminding us that true beauty often lies in the imperfections. It is a reminder that some stories, much like the best tobacco or the finest tea, require a slow, rhythmic rotation to be fully understood.
This resurgence of interest in turntables is a beautiful recognition of engineering that lasts. I was particularly pleased to see Bang & Olufsen leaning into this philosophy with their Recreated Classics program. Rather than simply releasing new gadgets, they are sourcing and meticulously restoring their iconic Beogram turntables from decades ago. They are bringing these machines back to life, treating them with the same reverence one might give a vintage Patek or an antique Zisha pot. They understand that while the world rushes toward the next deadline, the most sophisticated move you can make is to drop the needle, let the smoke curl, and simply listen.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary