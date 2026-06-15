logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK welcomes 4.46m visitors in May as Tourism Board unveils summer promotions

NEWS
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong welcomed approximately 4.46 million visitors in May, marking a steady 9 percent year-on-year increase as the city prepares to launch a new wave of summer promotional campaigns, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The preliminary figures showed continued growth in visitor arrivals, with the total for the first five months reaching about 23 million, marking a 14 percent increase from the same period last year.

Among the arrivals, mainland visitors jumped 16 percent to 17.67 million, while non-mainland arrivals grew 7 percent to 5.32 million.

Notably, the long-haul market continued its upward trend, with arrivals jumping 22 per cent in May and growing 20 per cent cumulatively over the first five months of the year.

However, Middle East tensions, rising oil prices and a reduction in flight capacity have caused short-haul markets to experience fluctuations in May.

In anticipation of the peak summer travel season, the Tourism Board is rolling out a fresh promotional campaign dubbed "Hong Kong Summer Fun."

This initiative aims to step up global marketing efforts in tandem with a series of upcoming major events across the city.

To entice more overnight visitors and stimulate overall local spending during the crucial summer holiday period, the board is also collaborating closely with the business sector.

Together, they plan to distribute hundreds of thousands of "Summer Deals," offering tourists a wide array of exclusive discounts covering local attractions, dining, transportation, and retail shopping.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong golfer Taichi Kho clinches historic victory at International Series Morocco
NEWS
3 mins ago
Iranians walk past a billboard depicting slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Valiasr Square in Tehran on June 15, 2026. (AFP)
US-Iran deal a 'catastrophe' for Israel, analysts say
NEWS
31 mins ago
Heung Yee Kuk to host inaugural Northern Metropolises Marathon on Nov 1
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Torrential rain disrupts 22 Hong Kong-Guangdong high-speed rail services
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues landslide alert for Eastern Sai Kung amid heavy downpours
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
A mega bet: Vivian Kong eyes horse racing and mega events to fill tourism gaps
NEWS
2 hours ago
Court orders dance studio to pay $6.29m employee compensation to injured MIRROR dancer Mo Li
NEWS
3 hours ago
Violent street brawl erupts near taxi at Sha Tin’s Sha Kok Estate
NEWS
3 hours ago
File Photo
Govt eyes railway-plus-property model for East Kowloon Smart Mass Transit System to attract bidders
NEWS
6 hours ago
Three PLA barracks to open to public for Hong Kong handover anniversary
NEWS
6 hours ago
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
14-06-2026 19:26 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
20 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.