HK welcomes 4.46m visitors in May as Tourism Board unveils summer promotions

Hong Kong welcomed approximately 4.46 million visitors in May, marking a steady 9 percent year-on-year increase as the city prepares to launch a new wave of summer promotional campaigns, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

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The preliminary figures showed continued growth in visitor arrivals, with the total for the first five months reaching about 23 million, marking a 14 percent increase from the same period last year.

Among the arrivals, mainland visitors jumped 16 percent to 17.67 million, while non-mainland arrivals grew 7 percent to 5.32 million.

Notably, the long-haul market continued its upward trend, with arrivals jumping 22 per cent in May and growing 20 per cent cumulatively over the first five months of the year.

However, Middle East tensions, rising oil prices and a reduction in flight capacity have caused short-haul markets to experience fluctuations in May.

In anticipation of the peak summer travel season, the Tourism Board is rolling out a fresh promotional campaign dubbed "Hong Kong Summer Fun."

This initiative aims to step up global marketing efforts in tandem with a series of upcoming major events across the city.

To entice more overnight visitors and stimulate overall local spending during the crucial summer holiday period, the board is also collaborating closely with the business sector.

Together, they plan to distribute hundreds of thousands of "Summer Deals," offering tourists a wide array of exclusive discounts covering local attractions, dining, transportation, and retail shopping.