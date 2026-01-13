Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works

Dozens of students at Po Leung Kuk Camões Tan Siu Lin Primary School in Yau Ma Tei have reported skin irritation, nosebleeds and worsening eczema, with parents suspecting the symptoms are linked to renovation work carried out at the school late last month, the Education Bureau has confirmed.

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The bureau said it had contacted the school and was told the works had been completed by the end of May. The rooftop waterproofing work had to be carried out as soon as weather permitted, using standard building materials approved by the government.

The school has taken measures to protect the health and safety of students and staff, including relocating some classes to other rooms for examinations, hiring an additional school nurse, and commissioning a professional air quality testing agency to inspect the premises.

The bureau reminded the school to conduct risk assessments before any future works. The school has promised to improve planning and supervision for future projects.