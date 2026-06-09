Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal but displaced warned not to rush home

Fighting in southern Lebanon eased on Monday after the U.S.-Iran deal to end the wider conflict was announced, but an Israeli drone strike killed one person and authorities warned displaced people not to rush home as Israel said it would keep troops in the south.

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Lebanon has suffered the deadliest spillover of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with nearly 3,800 people killed and some 1.2 million people uprooted by an Israeli offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran on March 2.

Pakistan, a key mediator between Tehran and Washington, announced that a deal was struck early on Monday local time that called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

The declaration brought relative calm to southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese and foreign security sources. An Israeli drone strike on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit killed the driver, a Lebanese security source and Lebanese state media said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike.

The local and foreign security sources earlier said Israel had significantly reduced its attacks, though some artillery fire was reported in southern Lebanese towns and a drone was heard above Beirut and its southern suburbs.

A Hezbollah official told Reuters the group had not carried out any operations since the deal was announced, adding that its position on the ceasefire was linked to Israel adhering to it.

The official, who declined to be named, added that Hezbollah rejects Israeli "freedom of movement" in Lebanon and said Iran delayed signing the deal with the U.S. to monitor Israel's adherence to the ceasefire in Lebanon.

ISRAEL SAYS TROOPS WILL STAY

In a written statement on Monday before Israel's drone strike, Hezbollah welcomed the U.S.-Iran deal, saying it had resulted in a comprehensive ceasefire including in Lebanon.

The Tehran-backed group warned Israel that it would not accept any attacks that violate Lebanon's sovereignty or target its people, and said Lebanon's inclusion in the agreement reflected Iran's commitment to ending the war.

In south Lebanon, municipal councils called on residents to hold off on returning home. Israel's air force has heavily bombed some towns there over the last three months, and others closer to the frontier are still occupied by Israeli troops.

Mona Mazeh, a displaced woman sheltering in Beirut's Hamra district, had no immediate plans to return to her village near the southern city of Tyre. "Frankly, we are hesitant; Israel cannot be trusted," she said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, whose country is not a party to the U.S.-Iran deal, said Israel would not withdraw from security zones in southern Lebanon, Gaza and Syria, and that it would retaliate if Iran attacked Israel due to events in Lebanon.

Katz said the security zone in southern Lebanon would be cleared of local residents, and "all terrorist infrastructure, including houses in contact villages", a reference to Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has been razing villages in southern Lebanon for weeks, saying it is acting against Hezbollah militants embedded in civilian areas of the predominantly Shi'ite Muslim region. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese Shi'ites are sheltering in other parts of the country.

In Nabatieh, a devastated city in the south, Mohammed Daqdouq said he had returned on Monday morning to check on his home. "We'll need a lifetime to rebuild," he said.

BERRI WELCOMES DEAL

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a carefully worded statement on Monday in response to the U.S.-Iran deal, saying he was grateful to those who had worked towards de-escalation in Lebanon and appreciated the deal's recognition of the importance of his country's stability.

He did not mention Iran or Israel specifically. Aoun previously accused Tehran of using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with Washington.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a political ally of Hezbollah and head of the Shi'ite Muslim Amal Movement, said the agreement laid "the foundations for security and stability in the region, including Lebanon".

Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps established Hezbollah in 1982, had insisted that a Lebanon ceasefire be included as part of any broader deal with the United States.

AFP