logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

High-speed rail services cancelled due to bad weather in mainland

NEWS
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Multiple high-speed rail services between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and mainland destinations have been cancelled due to bad weather, MTR Corporation announced.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Affected services from Hong Kong West Kowloon Station include G6574, G6578 and G6392 to Shantou; G6580 to Zhaoqing East; and G6518, G6520, G6538, G6528, G6530, G6582 and G6584 to Guangzhou South.

Cancelled services to Hong Kong West Kowloon Station include G6573, G6577 and G6389 from Shantou; and G6517, G6519, G6521, G6527, G6529, G6533, G6581 and G6583 from Guangzhou South.

The MTR advised passengers to check the 12306 official website, the high-speed rail webpage, mobile app or information at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station for updates.

high-speed rail cancellation bad weather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
GBA introduces ‘red-eye’ bullet trains to cope with holiday travel surge
NEWS
10-02-2026 18:03 HKT
HK’s high-speed rail adds 16 new stops, expanding network to 110 destinations
NEWS
26-01-2026 17:46 HKT
High-speed Rail (HK Section) sees 30m passengers in 2025, up 17%
NEWS
15-01-2026 03:30 HKT
Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents
NEWS
50 mins ago
Van fire on Yuen Long Highway, driver missing
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs seizes $2.7m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested
NEWS
3 hours ago
Two arrested after gold chain snatched in Kennedy Town
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong golfer Taichi Kho clinches historic victory at International Series Morocco
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK welcomes 4.46m visitors in May as Tourism Board unveils summer promotions
NEWS
8 hours ago
Heung Yee Kuk to host inaugural Northern Metropolises Marathon on Nov 1
NEWS
9 hours ago
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
14-06-2026 19:26 HKT
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.