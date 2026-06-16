High-speed rail services cancelled due to bad weather in mainland

Multiple high-speed rail services between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and mainland destinations have been cancelled due to bad weather, MTR Corporation announced.

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Affected services from Hong Kong West Kowloon Station include G6574, G6578 and G6392 to Shantou; G6580 to Zhaoqing East; and G6518, G6520, G6538, G6528, G6530, G6582 and G6584 to Guangzhou South.

Cancelled services to Hong Kong West Kowloon Station include G6573, G6577 and G6389 from Shantou; and G6517, G6519, G6521, G6527, G6529, G6533, G6581 and G6583 from Guangzhou South.

The MTR advised passengers to check the 12306 official website, the high-speed rail webpage, mobile app or information at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station for updates.