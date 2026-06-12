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EDITORIAL

A balanced approach: Hong Kong’s tighter foreign labor rules protect local workers

EDITORIAL
48 mins ago
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Hong Kong’s new two-tier approval system for foreign labor, effective today, marks a prudent recalibration of immigration policy.

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By tightening the local-to-imported worker ratio to three-to-one – starting with the catering sector – the government is rightly prioritizing grassroots employment while addressing genuine manpower shortages caused by an ageing population.

A prudent new ratio

Under the new rules, if an employer needs to import eight foreign workers, they must first employ 24 local workers in the same roles. This 3:1 ratio replaces earlier, looser guidelines and represents a significant tightening. For the catering sector – where reliance on imported labor has grown sharply – this means foreign staff cannot exceed 25 percent of an outlet’s total workforce in designated positions.

The policy acknowledges a difficult reality: Hong Kong’s rapidly ageing population and rising job expectations among locals have made it genuinely hard for some employers to fill positions, especially in entry-level catering roles.

Yet the government also recognizes that despite steady economic growth, many grassroots workers have not benefited proportionately. Protecting their job opportunities must not be sacrificed for employer convenience.

Why this approach is right

Rather than banning foreign labor outright – which could choke growth in labor-intensive sectors – the new system imposes smart, graduated limits. It allows manpower shortages to be addressed while ensuring that local hiring remains the default, not an afterthought. The two-tier approval process also adds scrutiny: only after employers demonstrate genuine difficulty in local recruitment can they access foreign labor, and then only under the tighter ratio.

This balances two legitimate goals: keeping Hong Kong’s economy competitive and safeguarding the livelihoods of its most vulnerable local workers.

Next steps: extending to other sectors

If this model proves workable in catering – with transparent enforcement and no evidence of local displacement – the government should consider extending it to other sectors facing similar pressures. Nursing is an obvious candidate.

Hong Kong has long struggled to recruit enough nurses due to an ageing population and demanding working conditions. After supplementing with mainland labor in a pilot program, some facilities have eased critical shortages. Applying the same three-to-one ratio and two-tier approval to healthcare could relieve pressure on public hospitals while protecting local nursing graduates’ entry into the profession.

Other potential sectors include construction, elderly care, and transport. In each case, the principle should remain consistent: foreign labor is a supplement, not a substitute, for local workers.

Hong Kong’s new foreign labor rules are not anti-business; they are pro-worker and pro-common sense. By tightening the local-to-imported ratio to three-to-one and introducing two-tier approval, the government has struck a responsible balance. If successful, this template should be extended carefully to other sectors – starting with nursing – to ensure that economic growth and local employment rise together.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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