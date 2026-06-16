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NEWS

Van fire on Yuen Long Highway, driver missing

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A van caught fire on Yuen Long Highway early on Tuesday, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze but the driver nowhere to be found, police said.

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Police and firefighters received a report around 2.17am that a van was on fire on the Yuen Long Highway towards Tuen Mun near the Tong Yan San Tsuen exit. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

Online images show the van's front on fire and the vehicle stopped on the hard shoulder. Police are trying to locate the driver.

Yuen Long Highway van fire driver missing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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