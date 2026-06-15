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Hong Kong golfer Taichi Kho clinches historic victory at International Series Morocco

NEWS
3 mins ago
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Twenty-five-year-old Hong Kong golf sensation Taichi Kho secured a historic victory on the Asian Tour by winning the International Series Morocco, narrowly defeating his childhood idol and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson by a single stroke to become the city's first-ever International Series champion.

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Finishing the tournament with a stellar 19-under-par total after shooting four consecutive rounds in the 60s, Kho claimed his second career Asian Tour title and took home a top prize of US$360,000.

The monumental win on Sunday has also propelled the Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist up the rankings, landing him in second place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Following the intense final round, Kho shared his exhilaration at battling Watson on the course for five hours, describing the opportunity to compete against a player he watched win major championships as a child as a dream come true.

Reflecting on a year that has been filled with both challenges and setbacks, Kho expressed that the hardships have significantly fueled his personal growth.

He noted that he has learned to value the hard work and effort put into the sport above the final results, adding deep gratitude for his support system and everyone who has helped him achieve this milestone.

The victory in Morocco extends a highly successful streak for the young golfer.

Just earlier this month, Kho achieved his first professional hole-in-one and secured a tied-for-second finish at the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship.

His inaugural Asian Tour victory previously took place on home soil at the 2023 World City Championship, hosted at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling where he has trained since his youth.

The historic triumph drew immediate and widespread praise from local sports organizations.

The Golf Association of Hong Kong, China, celebrated the achievement as a proud moment for the entire city and a clear indicator that local golfers are maturing and firmly establishing themselves in top-tier international competitions.

Association leadership highlighted that Kho's victory generates crucial positive momentum as the team actively prepares for the upcoming Nagoya Asian Games scheduled for this September.

Similarly, the Hong Kong Golf Club lauded Kho’s latest success, viewing it as the fruitful outcome of the local golf community's long-term dedication to youth development.

Club representatives reiterated their ongoing commitment to supporting homegrown professional players by providing excellent training facilities and bringing world-class tournament platforms to Hong Kong, aiming to help local athletes reach new heights on the global stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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