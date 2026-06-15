Morning Recap - June 15, 2026

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Xia Baolong to visit HK for 2 days as city begins five-year plan consultation

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Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, will visit Hong Kong for a two-day inspection from Tuesday, with his trip coinciding with the start of public consultation on the SAR government's first five-year plan.

Active monsoon brings unsettled weather, localised heavy rain advisory issued for Sai Kung

An active southwest monsoon and a trough of low pressure will continue to bring unsettled weather to Hong Kong over the next couple of days, with particularly heavy showers expected on Monday and Tuesday that may cause flooding, the Observatory said.

Man reports $90,000 in gold, Cognac stolen from MTR station after leaving bag under bench

A 47-year-old man reported to police on Sunday night that a plastic bag containing about HK$90,000 worth of valuables, including gold jewellery and a bottle of Courvoisier Cognac, was stolen after he left it under a bench at MTR Lei Tung station.

Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works

Dozens of students at Po Leung Kuk Camoes Tan Siu Lin Primary School in Yau Ma Tei have reported skin irritation, nosebleeds and worsening eczema, with parents suspecting the symptoms are linked to renovation work carried out at the school late last month, the Education Bureau has confirmed.

Dog-friendly restaurant spots will be reassigned if winners close or decline

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department will reassign spots to other applicants if any of the 1,000 restaurants selected by lottery to allow dogs from July 9 have permanently closed or are unwilling to obtain the permit, the department said on Sunday.

World/China News

US, Iran reach deal to end war, signing set for Friday

U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they have agreed on a peace framework for a deal to end their war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, possibly leading to lower energy prices once oil shipments resume through the critical waterway.

Iran says draft US deal includes oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release

A senior Iranian official told Reuters a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. covered a range of issues, from Tehran's nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says Israeli strike on Lebanon should not have happened, but Iran deal close

U.S. President Donald Trump criticised an Israeli strike on Lebanon that could complicate attempts to finalise a framework deal between the United States and Iran on Sunday on ending their war, but said an agreement was nonetheless close.

Photo: Reuters

12 people killed in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol says

Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.

US singer Oliver Tree was on deadly Brazil helicopter flight: police source

American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree, who was in Brazil on a world tour, was aboard one of the helicopters that crashed Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, leaving all occupants dead, a police source told AFP.

Photo: Reuters

Prince Louis steals the show with funny faces at King Charles' birthday parade

Prince Louis, 8, once again became the centre of attention at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday, pulling a series of humorous faces as the royal family gathered to celebrate King Charles III's birthday.

Photo: Reuters

Heavy rain lashes Guangdong, Lufeng records 435mm, boats swept away in Huilai

Heavy rain battered eastern Guangdong on Sunday, with a weather station in Lufeng, Shanwei recording 435.4mm of rainfall by 5pm, as the province raised its flood response to Level III.

Sports

Germany cruise to 7-1 win over debutants Curacao in Houston

Germany began their World Cup campaign with a thumping 7-1 victory over debutants Curacao on Sunday in a match where history was made on several fronts and the one-sided result could not overshadow the occasion for the island nation.

Photo: Reuters

Japan battle back to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Texas thriller

A resilient Japan came back twice from behind to hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in a second-half World Cup Group F thriller in Texas.

Grace Lau sweeps all four K1 Premier League golds to secure historic season

Hong Kong's Grace Lau cemented her legacy on Sunday by clinching the women's kata gold at the K1 Premier League season finale in Rabat, Morocco, defeating Japan's Maho Ono 6-1 to complete a flawless season clean sweep.

Editorial

Young Briton's murder case exposes the UK's need to rectify its emotion-driven politics

The murder case of 18-year-old Polish-British student Henry Nowak in Southampton has sparked nationwide outrage and intense political debate in the UK, reflecting that racial tensions in the country have reached a boiling point.

Opinion

November midterms shaping up to be nasty battle | American Lens | Michael Chugani

Battle lines are becoming sharper as the United States heads towards the Congressional midterm elections on November 3.

'The Deal' with Iran: mere MoU or a binding agreement? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US has reached "The Deal" with Iran.

Right to a trial without a jury | To The Point | Cheng Huan

Exactly a year ago, in June 2025, a retired and very senior judge in Britain, Lord Leveson, at the behest of the British government, produced a report that recommended the abolition of the right to a jury trial except in serious cases where a defendant is likely to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment exceeding three years.