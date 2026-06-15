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WORLD

12 people killed in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.

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The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.

"At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished," the agency wrote in a post on X.

The victims included 11 skydivers and a pilot, a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management told local TV station Fox4.

Butler is about 60 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

Reuters

Missouri plane crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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