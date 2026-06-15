US singer Oliver Tree was on deadly Brazil helicopter flight: police source

American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree, who was in Brazil on a world tour, was aboard one of the helicopters that crashed Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, leaving all occupants dead, a police source told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The alternative singer and internet personality is listed as one of six people on the manifests of the two aircraft shared by the source, who said the victims could not be formally identified yet as they were badly burned in the crash.

The passengers alongside the singer included a Brazilian music producer, Argentine video director and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as "Gaspi."

Oliver Tree

Two helicopters collided mid-air on Sunday morning in the western suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes before plummeting into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, setting ablaze around 20 cars, according to firefighters.

One of the helicopters was carrying five people, and the other only the pilot. There were no survivors.

The 32-year-old Oliver Tree -- with a distinctive bowl haircut and meme-worthy internet persona -- was known for hits such as "Life Goes On," "Miss You," and "Alien Boy."

He has over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his top songs listened to over 700 million times.

AFP