Grace Lau sweeps all four K1 Premier League golds to secure historic season

Hong Kong's Grace Lau cemented her legacy on Sunday by clinching the women’s kata gold at the K1 Premier League season finale in Rabat, Morocco, defeating Japan’s Maho Ono 6-1 to complete a flawless season clean sweep.

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The victory marks Lau's 10th career K1 Premier League gold medal and her 35th podium finish on the circuit. With the win, she successfully defended her World Karate Federation (WKF) Grand Winner Female Kata title for the second consecutive year. Lau dominated the exact same rival, Ono, in all four finals this season—spanning Istanbul, Rome, Leshan, and Rabat.

"I am thrilled to sweep all four Premier League titles this season," Lau said. "It was a major goal for my team. Defending the Grand Winner title is incredibly tough given the elite field, as it demands near-perfection across every single event."

Lau will now shift her focus to Bali, Indonesia, for the Asian Karate Championship starting next Thursday, where the world number one aims for a historic fourth consecutive continental title.