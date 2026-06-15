Man reports $90,000 in gold, Cognac stolen from MTR station after leaving bag under bench

Read More
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse
18-03-2026 04:08 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Former employee arrested for suspected theft at Yau Tong shopping mall
04-02-2026 03:39 HKT
Man arrested for cigarette theft at Tin Shui Wai mall, also had another's ID
05-12-2025 04:07 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT