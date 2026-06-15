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Man reports $90,000 in gold, Cognac stolen from MTR station after leaving bag under bench

NEWS
11 mins ago
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A 47-year-old man reported to police on Sunday night that a plastic bag containing about HK$90,000 worth of valuables, including gold jewellery and a bottle of Courvoisier Cognac, was stolen after he left it under a bench at MTR Lei Tung station.

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The man, surnamed Lee, was waiting for a train towards Admiralty on Platform 1 of the South Island Line. He placed the bag under a bench while resting. When the train arrived, he boarded without remembering the bag. He realised his mistake after the train departed and returned to the station, but the bag was gone.

He told police the bag contained a gold ring, two gold bracelets and a bottle of Courvoisier Cognac worth about HK$60,000. Police searched the station but found nothing. The case has been classified as theft.

MTR Lei Tung station theft gold jewellery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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