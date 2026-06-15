Share your views to win Dyson purifier as Sing Tao launches poll on govt satisfaction

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Night Recap - June 14, 2026
10 hours ago
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
As the government approaches the fourth year of its current term, Sing Tao News Corporation is launching a 10-day “Survey on Satisfaction with the HKSAR Government 2026” beginning June 15. The survey aims to gauge public opinion on the government’s performance and gather valuable feedback from citizens. We invite everyone to take part and share their views.
To express our gratitude for your participation, the editorial team will select the most insightful responses to the question — What measures should the government introduce to further stimulate Hong Kong's economic development? — and winners will receive special prizes.
• Dyson Purifier Cool De-NOx, valued at HK$4,690 (2 winners)
• Regent Hong Kong buffet dining vouchers for two, valued at HK$2,000 (5 winners)
• BRUNO Multi Travel Pot (110/220V), valued at HK$298 (10 winners)
• Starbucks cash vouchers worth HK$50 (100 winners)