Prince Louis steals the show with funny faces at King Charles' birthday parade

Prince Louis, 8, once again became the centre of attention at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday, pulling a series of humorous faces as the royal family gathered to celebrate King Charles III's birthday.

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The 77-year-old monarch and Queen Camilla travelled by carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade, cheered on by crowds. They were followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

During the balcony appearance to watch the military parade and RAF flypast, Louis stood next to his mother Catherine and repeatedly made funny expressions, including pouting and sticking out his tongue. At one point, he leaned sideways against the balcony to get a better view.

Netizens also noted that Prince George, 12, the second in line to the throne, has grown significantly, now nearly matching his mother's height of 1.75 metres.