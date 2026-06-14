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CHINA

British influencer sparks fury with ‘20 yuan hotpot’ dating stunt in China

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A British YouTuber has triggered widespread outrage after allegedly filming and uploading a video showing his encounter with a Chinese woman in Xi’an, captioned in a way that sparked accusations of misogyny and cultural insult.

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The influencer, known online as RiskyRegg, is reported to have more than 200,000 followers and had previously stated during a livestream that he aimed to “get a Chinese girlfriend within 24 hours” of arriving in China.

According to mainland media reports, he met a female English teacher in Xi’an’s Muslim Quarter, where she initially acted as a local guide. The pair later shared a low-cost meal before their interaction escalated into more personal engagement, including public displays of affection and a same-day hotel stay.

The video was later uploaded with captions that drew criticism online, with some users condemning the language used as derogatory and reinforcing stereotypes about Chinese women.

The footage went viral on Chinese social media platforms, where the woman involved was identified and subsequently faced intense public scrutiny. Some users criticized her behavior, while others argued she was being unfairly targeted in an online backlash.

The woman has said the encounter was consensual, though her statement further divided public opinion, with debate focusing on issues of privacy, online exploitation, and personal agency.

She was later reported by multiple outlets to have been dismissed from her teaching position at an international school, amid wider public pressure and reputational concerns.

The influencer’s account remains active, and the video continues to circulate online.

+2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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