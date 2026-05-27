Night Recap - May 27, 2026

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Two-month LPG subsidy for taxis, minibuses and school buses starts Sunday

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The government will launch a two-month liquefied petroleum gas subsidy this Sunday for taxis, public light buses and school private light buses, in an effort to ease operating costs and reduce fare-hike pressure on the transport sector.

Revamped Terminal 2 to welcome 4,200 passengers on opening day

Around 4,200 passengers are expected to use the revamped Terminal 2 departure facilities at Hong Kong International Airport on its opening day on Wednesday, with some praising its efficiency while others call for more convenient boarding procedures.

Govt explores 600m Kai Tak-Kwun Tong bridge with travelator and cycle track

The government is studying the technical feasibility of constructing a 600-meter sea-crossing bridge over the Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter to connect Kwun Tong and the former Kai Tak runway area.

Ride-hailing license quota sparks debate from taxi groups and platform drivers

The government planned to issue an initial 10,000 ride-hailing licenses in the first phase of regulation, sparking concerns from both ride-hailing platform operators and taxi drivers.

New video puts suspended Tuen Mun school principal under further scrutiny over Singapore clash

The controversy surrounding a suspended Tuen Mun school principal has deepened after new footage emerged of his heated confrontation with a security guard during a study trip in Singapore.

Business Today

Hong Kong overtakes Switzerland as world's top cross-border wealth hub on China ties, report shows

Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the top global booking centre for cross-border wealth, a first that is unlikely to be reversed as hubs in Asia grow faster than the European safe-haven, Boston Consulting Group said on Wednesday.

Pavilia Rosa unveils sales brochure on Wednesday, offering 109 units

New World Development (0017) released the sales brochure for Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong on Wednesday, putting 109 units into the market.

HK home price index records 2.5-year high in April

Hong Kong's private residential price index rose 0.9 percent month-on-month to 316.6 in April, marking its eleventh consecutive monthly increase and hitting a two-and-a-half-year high, said the Rating and Valuation Department on Wednesday.

MTRC to launch more land according to market situation: Jacob Kam

Hong Kong's property market was buoyant recently, and MTR Corporation (0066) will roll out more land according to the market situation, said Jacob Kam Chak-pui, chairman of MTRC.

Citi sets 2026-end HSI target at 29,600, prefers A-shares on higher tech weighting

Citi expects the Hang Seng Index to rise 12.1 percent to 29,600 by the end of 2026, preferring A-shares over Hong Kong stocks due to their higher technology weighting, according to Pierre Lau, Citi's China equity strategist.

World/China

China willing to work with Czech government to improve ties

China is willing to work with the Czech Republic to improve ties and revive a traditional friendship, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Czech counterpart Petr Macinka, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

(Video) Bus and petrol tanker collision sparks massive fire on Shenzhen expressway

An online video shows a bus colliding with a petrol tanker in Shenzhen, triggering a massive fire along the highway’s noise barriers and forcing the road to close in both directions.

'My job is going': UK workers squeezed out by AI

When a client asked her a year ago to design a glossary to train an artificial intelligence system, translator Jessica Spengler realised she was going to train her own replacement.

Thai beer heir sexual abuse allegations ignite rare public reckoning

A high-profile alleged sexual abuse case within a wealthy Thai beer brewing family has prompted a wave of painful accounts from survivors of unconnected abuse in the conservative country.

Iran says 'low' possibility of return to war with US

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday said a return to war with the United States was unlikely, while warning that the Islamic republic stood ready against any attack.