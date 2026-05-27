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NEWS

New video puts suspended Tuen Mun school principal under further scrutiny over Singapore clash

NEWS
35 mins ago
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The controversy surrounding a suspended Tuen Mun school principal has deepened after new footage emerged of his heated confrontation with a security guard during a study trip in Singapore.

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Lee Cheuk-hing, principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, was suspended on Tuesday after an earlier video showed him swearing during an economics and science study tour last week.

The latest footage, released by Singaporean media outlet 8world News on Monday night, captured the tense scene from a tour bus dashcam.

The incident reportedly took place at around 5pm last Friday at the SAFRA Jurong recreation club, where the group had arrived for a meal.

In the video, a female security guard can be heard shouting in English: “They always do this. I cannot let them go down,” as the tour bus stopped by the roadside with double yellow lines to drop off students.

However, both the driver and Lee were heard urging students to get off the bus and ignore the security guard, speaking in Mandarin and Cantonese respectively.

“Walk faster. It’s the adults’ matter. Just get off,” Lee said.

As the security guard continued to ask the group to park elsewhere, Lee at one point shouted: “Call police! This is what we Hongkongers love to do!”

In response to media inquiries, tour bus operator Superior Coach & Tour said the bus was too large to enter the clubhouse car park, adding that drivers usually stop by the roadside near the main gate to let passengers alight. The company described the practice as convenient and safe.

The company also said the dispute may have been caused by a language barrier, as the Chinese driver did not understand English.

It is understood that the security company has reported the case to local authorities. The female security guard reportedly did not know Lee was the school principal or what he was arguing about at the time.

Under Singapore traffic regulations, vehicles are not allowed to park on double yellow lines, although stopping briefly to pick up or drop off passengers is permitted. Management and security staff on private property may also set their own parking rules.

Following the incident, Hong Kong’s Education Bureau has requested a written report from the school. Lee’s suspension will remain in place pending the completion of the investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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