EdUHK president reassures future teachers of opportunities amid shrinking classrooms

Despite a rapid decline in the city’s school-age population, the president of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) John Lee Chi-Kin has struck an optimistic tone for his graduates, stating that teachers will always be in demand.

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Lee's remarks came as he addressed recent enrollment struggles in primary and secondary schools during a newspaper interview.

Citing a high graduate employment rate in EdUHK, he pointed to the city's ongoing need for teachers, stating that the real challenge is nurturing high-quality educators.

Lee also highlighted the university's wider range of programs, including multiple undergraduate double degrees, to offer diversified pathways for students.

With the government allocating HK$10 billion to provide loans for University Grants Committee (UGC)-funded universities and University of Applied Sciences (UAS) for campus development in the Northern Metropolis University Town, Lee expressed hope for low interest rates to ensure affordability.

As for the potential issuance of bonds to raise funds, he explained that certain terms and collateral are needed.

Regarding the enrollment of non-local students, Lee noted that the university has made progress in utilizing the government's 50 percent quota cap. However, he stressed that the school currently has no plans to set specific key performance indicators (KPIs) for student numbers.