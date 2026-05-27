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HK education delegation visits Zhejiang to boost AI exchanges

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Under Secretary for Education Sze Chun-fai led a delegation to Zhejiang on Tuesday, fostering AI education exchanges between the two cities. 

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The delegation comprises about 30 members from the education and AI industries, including members of the Committee on Professional Development of Teachers and Principals, representatives from higher education institutions, education professional bodies, Cyberport and the Hong Kong Productivity Council, principals of primary, secondary and special schools, and a Legislative Council member from the education sector. 

The delegation first arrived at the Zhejiang Education Technology Centre yesterday (May 26), where they met with officials from the Department of Education of Zhejiang Province to discuss their strategies in promoting AI education. 

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On the second day of the visit, the group toured the Innovation Practice Base of Robotics and Intelligent Equipment at Zhejiang University and Hangzhou Pingyao High School to learn about the institutions' approaches to enhancing students' digital literacy. 

They also visited BrainCo, one of Hangzhou's six renowned innovation and technology enterprises — known as the "Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou" — to  gain insight about the most recent advances in brain-computer interface technology research and development, as well as its applications in education. 

As Hong Kong is committed to establishing a mechanism where technological innovation and talent development support each other, Sze stressed the importance of creating an integrated framework for education, technology, and talent to enhance the overall efficiency of the national innovation system. 

With Hangzhou's leading experience in integrating AI education with technological innovation, he expressed confidence that it will provide valuable insights for Hong Kong's future introduction of the "Blueprint for Digital Education Development in Primary and Secondary Schools" and the advancement of educational innovation. 

Shi departed for Hong Kong today, where the remaining delegation members will continue visiting other local schools and technology enterprises, concluding their trip and returning to Hong Kong on Friday(May 29).

Sze Chun-faiZhejiang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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