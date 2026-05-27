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NEWS

First HKSAR astronaut result of 'one country, two systems', says Chinese Foreign Ministry

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Lai Ka-ying
Lai Ka-ying

The first-ever Hong Kong astronaut on board the Tiangong space station as Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship was successfully launched came as a tangible outcome of the practice of one country, two systems, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

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Lai Ka-ying, a Hong Kong local, has made history as the first member of China's fourth batch of astronauts to take on an in-orbit mission, as well as the first female payload specialist from the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions to join a national manned space program.

(Staff reporter and Xinhua)

Lai Ka-yingastronautone country two systems

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

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