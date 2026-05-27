Chinese Culture Festival draws 1.8 million visitors, says Rosanna Law

The Chinese Culture Festival has attracted more than 1.8 million visitors across its past two editions, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said.

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Law said promoting Chinese culture should be done in an accessible way that connects with daily life, allowing it to become part of the community and resonate with the public.

She made the remarks in response to a lawmaker’s question on the work of the Chinese Culture Promotion Office, which was established by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department in 2024.

The office has launched two signature projects: the General History of China Exhibition Series and the Chinese Culture Festival.

Law said about 85 percent of participants agreed that the festival had enhanced their understanding of and interest in Chinese culture, reflecting its positive impact.

“These two signature projects are mutually reinforcing by incorporating local historical and cultural elements and fostering cultural interaction and exchanges between Hong Kong and different regions of the Chinese mainland, offering the public a more comprehensive local perspective on Chinese culture,” she said.

Lawmaker Chan Cho-kwong urged the government to work more closely with community groups to promote traditional festivals such as Lunar New Year, Ching Ming and Chung Yeung.

In response, Law said the government’s Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development, published in 2024, emphasized the importance of promoting traditional Chinese culture and developing Hong Kong’s unique cultural characteristics.

She agreed that genuine cultural appreciation must come from the heart, and shared a recent anecdote from her visit to the National Security Exhibition this year, where a primary school student explained the meaning of a traditional spring roll to her.

Law said such organic engagement was encouraging and reflected the direction the Chinese Culture Promotion Office would continue to pursue.