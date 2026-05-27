Belt and Road Office highlights expanding opportunities linking HK and Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is gaining renewed attention as the country continues its rapid economic ascent, said Commissioner for the Belt and Road Office Nicholas Ho Lik-chi.

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As the world’s ninth-largest nation, Kazakhstan drives almost 60 percent of Central Asia’s economy and is forecast to grow by 6.2 percent. Ho said that since the BRI’s launch in Astana in 2013, Kazakhstan has served as a crucial bridge between Asia and Europe.

Strengthening financial ties with Hong Kong and an 80 million regional market highlight expanding cooperation built on trust, talent, and connectivity for shared growth, he added.

Ho recalled leading a delegation of Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland companies to Astana in May 2024, where they visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). “What we saw was a financial ecosystem in transition, open, ambitious and increasingly connected to global capital,” he stated.

Tangible results are already emerging from this partnership. In September last year, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan made headlines by issuing a two billion Renminbi dim sum bond in Hong Kong—the first of its kind from Central Asia—followed by a second issuance in October. This landmark transaction was celebrated as a major milestone in bilateral relations.

Capital markets are also flourishing. A mining company recently completed a dual listing on both the Astana International Exchange (AIX) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), raising more than US$150 million. The AIFC has boosted engagement with Hong Kong through initiatives such as AIFC Connect and participation in the Belt and Road Summit, with its governor emphasizing that the Centre’s institutional model is inspired by Hong Kong.

The Belt and Road commissioner said Kazakhstan is positioned to become Hong Kong’s gateway into Central Asia and the broader Silk Road Economic Belt, while Hong Kong provides Kazakhstan with vital access to Mainland China, ASEAN, and global markets.

Moreover, Hong Kong is investing in Belt and Road talent development through scholarships, exchange programs, and professional training to foster opportunities for future collaboration.

“For Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, our mission is to deepen a partnership that is commercially meaningful, strategically relevant and globally connected,” Ho added.