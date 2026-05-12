Morning Recap - May 12, 2026

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Uber warns ride-hailing cap could double wait times, raise fares 70%

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Uber has warned that a rumoured government cap of 10,000 to 15,000 ride-hailing licences would be insufficient to meet passenger demand, potentially leading to four failed ride-hailing attempts out of 10 during peak hours, double the waiting time, and a 70 per cent fare increase, while affecting the livelihoods of over 15,000 drivers.

Power outage hits 5,700 in Tsing Yi, most restored within 28 minutes

A power outage affected about 5,700 customers in Tsing Yi late on Monday night, knocking out street lights and traffic lights in the area, with most customers having power restored within 28 minutes, CLP Power said.

FSD, police bust illegal fuel depot in Kwai Wo Street, seize 5,000 litres of diesel

The Fire Services Department's Counter Illegal Fuel Transfer Task Force and the police Tsing Yi district task force raided an illegal fuel depot on Kwai Wo Street on Monday, seizing about 5,000 litres of diesel worth over HK$180,000, authorities said.

Electric car crashes into lamppost on Castle Peak Road, driver injured

An electric car crashed into a safety island and hit a lamppost near the Tuen Mun Road bus interchange on Castle Peak Road - Tai Lam section on Monday evening, leaving the 71-year-old driver with arm abrasions, police said.

Customs seizes $3.1m drugs at airport, 2 parcels cases and one passenger arrest

Hong Kong Customs detected two dangerous drug cases at Hong Kong International Airport on May 7 and May 10, seizing about 3.7 kilograms of suspected ketamine and about 9 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of about HK$3.1 million.

Customs seizes $24m 'warehouse leftovers' illicit cigarettes in Kwai Chung, one arrested

Customs officers seized about 5.4 million suspected untaxed cigarettes worth about HK$24 million, with a duty value of about HK$18 million, and arrested a 59-year-old local man during an anti-illicit cigarette operation in Kwai Chung on Monday, authorities said.

World/China News

Hantavirus-hit ship sets sail for Netherlands as final passengers evacuated in Tenerife

The hantavirus-hit MV Hondius departed the Spanish island of Tenerife for the Netherlands on Monday as the last six passengers and some crew members were evacuated from the luxury cruise ship.

Photo: Reuters

Bus plunges off bridge in Guangxi after collision with car, 6 rescued

A bus plunged off Yunlong Bridge in Wuzhou, Guangxi on Monday afternoon after colliding with a car, leaving the bus overturned at the bottom of the bridge, local authorities said.

2 killed, 6 injured in Nice shooting, 3 critically wounded

Two people were killed and six others injured, three critically, in a shooting in the Moulins district of the southern French city of Nice on Monday, Mayor Eric Ciotti said.

Photo: AFP

Syrian teen arrested in Germany over suspected IS-inspired plot

A 17-year-old Syrian was arrested in Hamburg on suspicion of planning an attack likely inspired by the Islamic State group, German prosecutors said Monday.

Photo: AFP

Man pleads not guilty to Trump assassination attempt, seeks prosecutors' removal

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday to all charges related to the alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump during last month's White House Correspondents' Association dinner, appearing in federal court in shackles and an orange jail uniform.

Photo: Reuters

Market

S&P 500 inches to higher close, AI fervor edges out Iran impasse

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Monday, with AI optimism fueling upward momentum even as the earnings-driven fervor of the recent rally eased in the home stretch of reporting season and as crude prices rose, stoking inflation worries as U.S.-Iran peace negotiations stalled.

Editorial

KMT approval of defense bill may upset Beijing, but China still gets card to play

Taiwan's opposition parties Kuomintang and the Taiwan People's Party have found themselves caught in a delicate balance between China and the United States before the much-anticipated summit between President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Donald Trump on May 14-15.