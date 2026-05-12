2 killed, 6 injured in Nice shooting, 3 critically wounded

Two people were killed and six others injured, three critically, in a shooting in the Moulins district of the southern French city of Nice on Monday, Mayor Eric Ciotti said.

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According to French news channel BFM TV, a vehicle carrying two people drove through the neighbourhood near Place des Amaryllis before one of them opened fire several times and fled the scene.

All schools in the district were temporarily placed under lockdown following the shooting. The area was quickly secured, and the lockdown was later lifted. An investigation is ongoing.