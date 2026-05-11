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NEWS

Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The catering sector reported a HK$50 million decline in total revenue on Mother's Day compared to previous peak figures of over HK$400 million, according to Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades.

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Speaking on a radio program on Monday (May 11), Wong said the HK$350 million figure also marked a decline from recent years, with Chinese restaurants particularly suffering from the pressure.

Wong explained that many residents have shifted towards patronizing specialty boutique restaurants and hotel buffets, leading to a drop in reservation rates at traditional Chinese eateries. Many of these establishments failed to reach full capacity, he added.

Wong pointed out that the catering industry is currently facing fierce competition, while the northbound consumption has added further pressure on businesses.

The sector recorded a mere 1.1 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year, a performance Wong described as "barely passing."

In response to the challenging market conditions, Wong said the majority of the industry refrained from raising prices for Mother's Day. Restaurants have also actively improved their service standards to avoid previous criticism regarding eateries imposing strict dining time limits and rushing customers to settle their bills.

Mother's DayF&B

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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