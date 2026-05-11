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GOSSIP

Siobhan Haughey confirms relationship with Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga, shares romantic seaside clips

GOSSIP
38 mins ago
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Hong Kong Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey has gone public with her relationship with Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga, posting a series of affectionate photos and videos on social media that quickly drew attention from fans and fellow athletes.

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On Sunday, May 10, the 28-year-old Hong Kong “Flying Fish” is seen enjoying relaxed seaside moments with Kamminga. Kamminga also uploaded a clip showing the couple dancing and spinning playfully under the sun, with both appearing visibly affectionate.

Kamminga is a Dutch Olympic silver medalist and elite breaststroke swimmer, known for his achievements in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, as well as a viral moment during the Paris Olympics when his light-colored racing suit sparked online discussion over its appearance in water.

Sources say Kamminga has adjusted his training arrangements to spend more time in Hong Kong, where Haughey trains under coach Tom Rushton. He has also shared glimpses of his life in the city on social media in recent months.

The announcement marks the first public confirmation of their relationship, although speculation had circulated within swimming circles for some time. Both are Olympic silver medalists, and their pairing has drawn significant attention due to their elite sporting credentials.

Siobhan Haughey

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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