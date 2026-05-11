Night Recap - May 11, 2026

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Calls for phased approach as Hong Kong nears ride-hailing licensing launch

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Hong Kong’s long-awaited regulation of ride-hailing services is entering its final phase, with industry players and lawmakers calling for a gradual approach to licensing to avoid disrupting the city’s transport ecosystem.

Rain-triggered landslides hit 257 cases last year, above Hong Kong average

Hong Kong recorded 257 rainfall-induced landslides last year, slightly above the annual average of around 200 cases, according to the Civil Engineering and Development Department.

Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says

The catering sector reported a HK$50 million decline in total revenue on Mother's Day compared to previous peak figures of over HK$400 million, according to Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades.

Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades

Hong Kong’s pioneering wind-power research facility, Lamma Winds, has officially ceased operations on Monday, marking the conclusion of nearly twenty years of service in exploring the city’s renewable energy potential.

Two more Hong Kong educational institutions hit by Canvas learning platform data breach

The fallout from a cyberattack on the popular online learning management platform Canvas has widened in Hong Kong, with the city's privacy watchdog confirming on Monday that two more educational institutions have reported data breaches.

Business Today

HKECIC launches "SME Protect Plus" pilot scheme to offer comprehensive risk protection for exporters

The Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation said on Monday that it will launch the "SME Protect Plus" pilot scheme in July to provide more comprehensive risk protection for small and medium-sized enterprises exporting to higher-risk buyers, which will run for one year.

Gong Cha's planned US$2 billion sale draws private equity interest, sources say

Bubble tea chain Gong Cha has attracted suitors including buyout firms Bain Capital and General Atlantic in a deal that seller TA Associates expects will fetch as much as US$2 billion (HK$15.7 billion), two people with knowledge of the matter said.

China's April producer inflation at 45-month peak on energy price shock

China's producer prices surpassed expectations in April to hit a 45-month high, while consumer inflation also accelerated as global energy costs remained elevated, piling more pressure on manufacturers already grappling with weak demand at home.

La Montagne Phase 4B to offer 34 units by tender from Friday

La Montagne Phase 4B at The Southside in Wong Chuk Hang, co-developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), will offer 34 units by tender starting May 15 under its first sales arrangement.

MemeStrategy's tokenized Pokémon card fund oversubscribed at initial issuance

MemeStrategy (2440) said it has completed a capital call for its tokenized Pokémon trading card fund launched in March, with licensed alternative asset digital investment platform Evident Platform Services.

World/China

China confirms Trump's visit this week

President Donald Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15, Beijing confirmed on Monday, with the US leader expected to discuss Iran and trade with his Chinese counterpart.

Trump rejects Iran peace terms, Tehran warns of new attacks

US President Donald Trump branded Iran's terms for ending the Middle East war "totally unacceptable", raising the possibility of fresh conflict and sending oil prices sharply higher in early Asia trade on Monday.

Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin released from prison

Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released early from prison on Monday, raising the prospect of a return to the spotlight for the political heavyweight.

Under-threat UK PM Starmer vows to prove 'doubters' wrong

Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed Monday to prove his "doubters" wrong, as he sought to quell a growing threat to his leadership following disastrous local and regional polls.

France, US passengers from hantavirus ship tests positive

The operation to repatriate passengers of the cruise ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak continued into Monday. After an American had tested positive for the virus, France's health minister said a French woman had also tested positive for the rare disease.