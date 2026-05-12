Bus plunges off bridge in Guangxi after collision with car, 6 rescued

A bus plunged off Yunlong Bridge in Wuzhou, Guangxi on Monday afternoon after colliding with a car, leaving the bus overturned at the bottom of the bridge, local authorities said.

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The incident occurred around 2.50pm on Xijiang Third Road in Wanxiu District. The bus carried six people, all of whom have been rescued and taken to hospital. Two people in the car sustained minor injuries and sought medical treatment on their own.

A witness described the bridge as being several dozen metres high, with the bus severely damaged. The bridge was immediately closed to traffic following the accident, with multiple fire and rescue vehicles responding. The bus had not yet been recovered as of Monday evening.

Yunlong Bridge, which opened to traffic in July 1998, has undergone several repairs, including cable replacement in 2009.