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WORLD

Man pleads not guilty to Trump assassination attempt, seeks prosecutors' removal

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday to all charges related to the alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump during last month's White House Correspondents' Association dinner, appearing in federal court in shackles and an orange jail uniform.

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Allen faces charges including attempted assassination of the president, assault on a federal officer, transporting a firearm across state lines to commit a felony, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence. He could face life imprisonment if convicted on the attempted assassination charge.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Prosecutors allege Allen stormed through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton during the April 25 event, attended by Trump and more than 2,500 journalists and guests, and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer. The officer, struck once in a bullet-resistant vest, returned fire but did not hit anyone.

Defense attorney Eugene Ohm argued for the disqualification of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and US Attorney Jeanine Pirro from the prosecution, citing that both attended the event and could be considered victims or witnesses. Ohm called it "wholly inappropriate" for them to make primary prosecutorial decisions.

Defense attorneys have also raised concerns about Allen's treatment at the DC jail, where they said he was placed on suicide watch without justification and subjected to restraints, constant lighting and repeated strip searches. Judge Trevor McFadden said he was troubled by the reported conditions.

A status conference was scheduled for June 29.

Trump assassination attempt court plea prosecution disqualification

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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