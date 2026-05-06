Customs seizes $3.1m drugs at airport, 2 parcels cases and one passenger arrest

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Australian teen, 17, arrested in Hung Hom with $510,000 worth of drugs
24-04-2026 04:37 HKT
2 kilograms of cannabis seized in Sau Mau Ping traffic stop, driver arrested
21-04-2026 05:53 HKT
Customs seizes $2m cannabis buds at airport, woman arrested
21-04-2026 02:48 HKT
Customs seizes $8.3m ketamine at airport, passenger from Frankfurt arrested
16-04-2026 00:38 HKT
Customs seizes $10m ketamine at airport, woman arrested
03-04-2026 02:59 HKT
Customs seizes counterfeit Chinese medicine in Kowloon raids, three arrested
02-04-2026 15:24 HKT