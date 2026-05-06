Customs seizes $3.1m drugs at airport, 2 parcels cases and one passenger arrest

Hong Kong Customs detected two dangerous drug cases at Hong Kong International Airport on May 7 and May 10, seizing about 3.7 kilograms of suspected ketamine and about 9 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of about HK$3.1 million.

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In the first case, Customs inspected an air parcel declared as carrying daily necessities arriving from Italy on May 7, finding about 3.7kg of suspected ketamine valued at about HK$1.4 million inside six coffee bean packages. After follow-up investigations, Customs conducted a controlled delivery operation on Monday and arrested two men, aged 21 and 26, in Cheung Sha Wan suspected of being connected to the case.

In the second case, a 37-year-old male passenger arriving in Hong Kong from Bangkok on Saturday was found with about 9kg of suspected cannabis buds valued at about HK$1.7 million in his checked-in suitcase. He was arrested.

Both investigations are ongoing. Customs reminded the public that trafficking in dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment.